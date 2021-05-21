I have a set of brand new, still sealed in the box Galaxy Buds Pro if anyone is interested. They tend to go for $200-$250 on Trademe, so $200 including shipping to any NZ Geekzone member.
Please post a reply if interested.
I have a set of brand new, still sealed in the box Galaxy Buds Pro if anyone is interested. They tend to go for $200-$250 on Trademe, so $200 including shipping to any NZ Geekzone member.
Please post a reply if interested.
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com