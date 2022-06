Hi guys,

As per title I am looking to buy a second-hand Xeon Server with at least 32GB RAM with NVMe support, a 26?? v3 Xeon CPU or similar/better.

Regarding pricing, I have no idea what the current going-rates are so apologies for not listing one, if anyone can suggest a price, much appreciated.

Thanks all,

Phill

Edit: No longer need NVMe support. This is for a CAD/Plex/General purpose Server