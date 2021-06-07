Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFree: odds and sods
PANiCnz

862 posts

Ultimate Geek


#287115 7-Jun-2021 14:44
Send private message

Had a cleanout over the long weekend and have a few things I think are too good to go in the bin. The CPU's and tuners were working when last used but no guarantees. Pickup only in Papakura.

 

1 x Cooler Master 4-IN-3 Device Module

 

2 x Passive 2U LGA1366 heatsinks

 

2 x Xeon X5550 CPU's (LGA1366)

 

2 x Geniatech HD Star DVB-S2 USB tuners

 

1 x iStarUSA D-214-MATX 2U Rackmount Chassis

 

 

The tuners were never 100% reliable under Linux, but are probably fine under Windows. One is V3.0 and the other is either v1.5 or v2.1. Have a look at this page for more details.

 

Will also have a Intel S5520HC and Xeon L5640 processors in the next few weeks if anyone is interested in that. 

 

 

dacraka
712 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2720225 7-Jun-2021 14:47
Send private message

I’ll take the Cooler Master 4-IN-3 Device Module thanks : )

Edit… This will not suit my project so this is still free for someone else to take. Sorry guys.

Lias
4858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720234 7-Jun-2021 15:36
Send private message

Definitely too good to go in the bin (mind you I'm bordering on a hoarder when it comes to IT gear lol)

 

I can't do pickup but if no one else grabs it all and you change your mind about posting (at my cost) let me know.

 

 




timbosan
1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720235 7-Jun-2021 15:38
Send private message

How deep is 2U case? Is it mATX only or can it take ATX?

Is it just the case or PSU as well?

PANiCnz

862 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2720285 7-Jun-2021 15:44
Send private message

timbosan:

 

How deep is 2U case? Is it mATX only or can it take ATX?

Is it just the case or PSU as well?

Thanks!!!!

 

 

mATX only, 430.3 mm deep per the manufacturers website. No PSU.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11906 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720298 7-Jun-2021 17:04
Send private message

I'll be keen on the 1 x Cooler Master 4-IN-3 Device Module if still available and I'm able to pick up next Saturday ? (Heading past on way to Hampton Downs)

 

 




xkicken
39 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2720299 7-Jun-2021 17:09
Send private message

I'll take the 2u case with a usb tuner if its available.

SATTV
1326 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720321 7-Jun-2021 18:17
Send private message

I am keen on the 4 in 3 and the 2U case if the others fall through.

 

 

 

PANiCnz

862 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2720335 7-Jun-2021 18:33
Send private message

 Cooler Master 4-IN-3 Device Module is pending to @xpd, and case and a usb tuner is pending to @xkicken.

