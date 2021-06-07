Had a cleanout over the long weekend and have a few things I think are too good to go in the bin. The CPU's and tuners were working when last used but no guarantees. Pickup only in Papakura.

1 x Cooler Master 4-IN-3 Device Module

2 x Passive 2U LGA1366 heatsinks

2 x Xeon X5550 CPU's (LGA1366)

2 x Geniatech HD Star DVB-S2 USB tuners

1 x iStarUSA D-214-MATX 2U Rackmount Chassis

The tuners were never 100% reliable under Linux, but are probably fine under Windows. One is V3.0 and the other is either v1.5 or v2.1. Have a look at this page for more details.

Will also have a Intel S5520HC and Xeon L5640 processors in the next few weeks if anyone is interested in that.