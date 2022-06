My local genealogy club has been nursing an old DELL 720p projector along for a while now.

But peoples slideshows are now generally created using 1080p or better computers.

Sadly this means the end result looks a bit crap.

Was hoping someone here might have a 1080p projector gathering dust after getting a 4K one to replace it.

We can pay some money, but we definitely can't afford a new projector.