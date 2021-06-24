Wanting to buy the original Apple HomePod model, the one which has been discontinued by Apple and replaced by the new HomePod mini. Space grey sought, not white in colour.
As new condition preferred please. PM me if you have one to sell.
Thanks but no, timbosan has already sold his.
Perhaps I need to look at getting some original HomePod's sent over from AU?
They are still available at Apple Sydney, although the White seem to be more popular (they are not available for pickup).
I bought one via the Aussie store using my NZ account and credit card. Just have to get it delivered to an AU address then forwarded on to NZ.
Yes, you can still order then on the AU Apple site, but pickup from store stock only. Seems that delivery is no longer an option.
Sorted! Space Grey HomePods appear to now be unavailable in almost all Aussie stores (including Apple), but I have found and ordered one from Officeworks Melbourne to be delivered to a friend over there.