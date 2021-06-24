Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#288364 24-Jun-2021 09:06
Wanting to buy the original Apple HomePod model, the one which has been discontinued by Apple and replaced by the new HomePod mini.  Space grey sought, not white in colour.

 

As new condition preferred please. PM me if you have one to sell.

  #2733543 24-Jun-2021 10:02
@timbosan had some, I don't know if there are any left?




  #2733551 24-Jun-2021 10:08
Thanks but no, timbosan has already sold his.

  #2733555 24-Jun-2021 10:13
Perhaps I need to look at getting some original HomePod's sent over from AU?

They are still available at Apple Sydney, although the White seem to be more popular (they are not available for pickup).



  #2733563 24-Jun-2021 10:23
I bought one via the Aussie store using my NZ account and credit card. Just have to get it delivered to an AU address then forwarded on to NZ.

  #2733579 24-Jun-2021 10:46
Yes, you can still order then on the AU Apple site, but pickup from store stock only.   Seems that delivery is no longer an option.

  #2734043 24-Jun-2021 23:09
Sorted!  Space Grey HomePods appear to now be unavailable in almost all Aussie stores (including Apple), but I have found and ordered one from Officeworks Melbourne to be delivered to a friend over there.  

