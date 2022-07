Selling as In have upgraded to a UniFi Dream Machine Pro. Router and switch purchased from PB Tech June 2020, and the GWN7630 AP from GoWiFi in May 2020. All in as new condition.

1 x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter ER-4 Router $175 + $10 postage

1 x Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch ES-8-150W 8-Port PoE+ Switch - $175 + $10 postage, and

1 x Grandstream GWN7630 802.11ac Wave-2 Access Point - $100 + $10 postage

Pickup is in Titahi Bay, Porirua. If you buy all three items, postage is free.