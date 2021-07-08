Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

#288570 8-Jul-2021 20:21
I have some smartwatches/bands for sale - 50% or more off retail price, including postage:

 

Withings Move ECG $ 100 https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/health-fitness-wearables/withings/withings-move-ecg-monitor-activity-watch-black/372080/ 

 

 

 

 

 

Huawei Watch Fit $ 100 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WTHHUA55025869/Huawei-Watch-Fit-Smart-Watch-Graphite-Black-Built

 

Huawei Band 6 $ 65 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WTHHUA55026647/Huawei-Band-6-Fitness-Trackers---Black-All-Day-SpO

 

Fitbit Blaze $ 30 https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/prefitbitblaze (this is an old model, not available in retail anymore, link just for photo. Comes with unused silicone strap and a brown leather strap).




freitasm

  #2741537 8-Jul-2021 22:10
The Huawei Watch Fit is gone.




freitasm

  #2741764 9-Jul-2021 10:43
The Huawei Band 6 is gone.




freitasm

  #2743958 14-Jul-2021 10:33
Any takers for the Withings and Fitbit?




xpd

xpd
  #2743975 14-Jul-2021 11:24
I might be on the Fitbit, just checking a couple things first :)

 

 




xpd

  #2744056 14-Jul-2021 13:50
I'll grab the Fitbit please :)

 

PM me your bank and will flick funds through.

 

Cheers

 

 




freitasm

  #2744257 14-Jul-2021 20:33
Fitbit is gone. Just the Withings now.

 

 




