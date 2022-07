Apple Mac Mini M1

8GB RAM

256GB SSD



Bought in November 2020 so still a few months left on the 1 year warranty.

A great machine that I bought to check out the new M1 chip and then my son used it.

He and I just built him his first PC so this is no longer needed.

Factory reset done and back in its original box.



Pick up is Oamaru or can ship anywhere in NZ at buyers expense.



$950







Sorry about the terrible photo!

The Mac mini is silver. :)