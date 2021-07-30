Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#288899 30-Jul-2021 15:28
New from PB Tech on 3/10/2020, 65 days warranty remaining, & still in as new condition.

This is a superior Ultrabook, all aluminium chassis, low power consumption, silent operation but packing the super-quick 8-core Ryzen 7 4700U processor - around 30% faster than Intel i7 10th gen. Full-width keyboard & display in a laptop that's less than 15mm thin & only 1.13kg.

Specs:
Model: ZenBook UM425IA
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (8 core)
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB NVMe
Display: 14" FHD
Graphics: 2GB ATi
Also - WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Harmon Kardon Audio.

Cool features include 1-watt 400-nit display & the touchpad that doubles as a numeric keypad. Check it out here: https://www.asus.com/nz/Laptops/For-Home/ZenBook/ZenBook-14-UM425/

Photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/RU841ARG6kPCCuYc6

GZ price $950 + courier




Hatch
  #2757629 10-Aug-2021 01:20
Can you let me know if still for sale?

  #2758931 12-Aug-2021 10:09
Sold now. Thank you Geekzone.




