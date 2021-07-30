New from PB Tech on 3/10/2020, 65 days warranty remaining, & still in as new condition.



This is a superior Ultrabook, all aluminium chassis, low power consumption, silent operation but packing the super-quick 8-core Ryzen 7 4700U processor - around 30% faster than Intel i7 10th gen. Full-width keyboard & display in a laptop that's less than 15mm thin & only 1.13kg.



Specs:

Model: ZenBook UM425IA

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (8 core)

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB NVMe

Display: 14" FHD

Graphics: 2GB ATi

Also - WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Harmon Kardon Audio.



Cool features include 1-watt 400-nit display & the touchpad that doubles as a numeric keypad. Check it out here: https://www.asus.com/nz/Laptops/For-Home/ZenBook/ZenBook-14-UM425/



Photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/RU841ARG6kPCCuYc6



GZ price $950 + courier

















