FS: ZALMAN cooler, cables, aerials, and other random stuff - only pay the postage/pickup Tauranga.
#289162 16-Aug-2021 19:57
One of these... https://www.newegg.com/zalman-cnps-7500-alcu-led/p/N82E16835118035

 

Intel 775/478

 

AMD AM2, 754, 939, 940

 

OR, a great paperweight!

 

 

 

PLUS... 

 

 

 

Large Firewire to small firewire cables (2)

 

USB Printer Cables (2m, 3m & 5m) 

 

Mini-HDMI to normal HDMI cable and a mini-HDMI (male) to Normal HDMI (female) adapter cable (about 10cm)

 

SATA to E-SATA adapter (cable to bracket for the rear of your case) plus about 3 E-SATA to E-SATA cables.

 

Hard Drive cases - USB 2.0 2.5" cases (2)

 

Small heatsinks - Click to see full size

 

Unitek Dual Comm-port card and a spare comm-port motherboard header>cable>bracket.

 

 

 

You want it, it's yours, just pay the postage or pick it up from Tauranga.

 

 




  #2762257 18-Aug-2021 10:53
Looks like these have gone... will confirm later.

 

