TTerBNZ

#289460 7-Sep-2021 18:22
One stick in plex box died. Looking for cheapish 32gb pair to replace.

 

then can try transcoding on RAM disks too.

Mehrts
  #2773871 7-Sep-2021 18:27
Type? Speed? ECC?

ShinyChrome
  #2773872 7-Sep-2021 18:33
Assuming its DDR4, I just picked up two of these Crucial 16gb sticks at $113.85 each for an unraid build.

Timings are poos, but fine for a server I reckon.

Lias
  #2773890 7-Sep-2021 20:02
ShinyChrome: 

Timings are poos, but fine for a server I reckon.

 

That's desktop ram, it wouldn't work in the vast majority of servers. I realise you are probably meaning a desktop performing the function of a server, but still.




TTerBNZ

  #2773897 7-Sep-2021 20:23
ShinyChrome: Assuming its DDR4, I just picked up two of these Crucial 16gb sticks at $113.85 each for an unraid build.

Timings are poos, but fine for a server I reckon.

 

 

 

Soz DDR4 - 3200 desktop ram

champakram
  #2773978 7-Sep-2021 20:59
Cheaper and better option

Silicon Power Gaming Series DDR4 32GB (16GBx2) 3200MHz (PC4 25600) 288-pin CL16 1.35V UDIMM Desktop Memory Module RAM with Heatsink Grey SP032GXLZU320BDAJ7 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092ZCVHS8/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_P0DB3JZCE4M9RFPF0CR7?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1

TTerBNZ

  #2774044 8-Sep-2021 00:26
champakram: Cheaper and better option

Silicon Power Gaming Series DDR4 32GB (16GBx2) 3200MHz (PC4 25600) 288-pin CL16 1.35V UDIMM Desktop Memory Module RAM with Heatsink Grey SP032GXLZU320BDAJ7

 

Trying to find something cheap and local, shipping is abit weird with lockdown

