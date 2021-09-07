Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Mikrotik RB750GR3
mrgsm021

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289462 7-Sep-2021 20:34
Hi guys,

Looking at one of these to have a play with on Gig fibre and also as a back up to my ER-X which I bought as used, if anyone has one they are looking to offload cheaply, please let me know.

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2773973 7-Sep-2021 20:42
I have no idea if it would suit but I have one of the truenet routers sitting in a box. They were discussed here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=228846&singlepage=yes  I think it's a mikrotik rb951g 2hnd 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10950 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2773977 7-Sep-2021 20:59
@dylanp They're good for anything up to around 300Mbit. They can handle Gigabit but will bog down with a few firewall rules very quickly (the Edgerouter is better here). Still though, a great router to learn with.

 

If the OP doesn't want it and you don't want it just let me know and I'll gladly take it off your hands.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

mrgsm021

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773979 7-Sep-2021 21:06
dylanp:

I have no idea if it would suit but I have one of the truenet routers sitting in a box. They were discussed here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=228846&singlepage=yes  I think it's a mikrotik rb951g 2hnd 



Thanks for the offer Dylan.

However I haven't got much space in my comms cabinet to fit any router bigger than an ER-X, which is why i am looking at RB750GR3 specifically since it's similar size to ER-X.



dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2773981 7-Sep-2021 21:10
mrgsm021:
dylanp:

 

I have no idea if it would suit but I have one of the truenet routers sitting in a box. They were discussed here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=228846&singlepage=yes  I think it's a mikrotik rb951g 2hnd 

 



Thanks for the offer Dylan.

However I haven't got much space in my comms cabinet to fit any router bigger than an ER-X, which is why i am looking at RB750GR3 specifically since it's similar size to ER-X.

 

 

 

Cool, no worries.

 

 

 

I'll send you a message Michael.

RunningMan
7023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2773982 7-Sep-2021 21:13
RB760iGS (hEX S) is the same from factor and performance if one of those came up.

mrgsm021

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773986 7-Sep-2021 21:19
RunningMan:

RB760iGS (hEX S) is the same from factor and performance if one of those came up.



Thanks.

The 760 has an SFP port which is of no use to me, so will stick with 750.

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774016 7-Sep-2021 22:06
Maybe one day we can get our GPON fibre on an SFP :)




Speedtest 2019-10-14



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774098 8-Sep-2021 06:27
Zeon:

 

Maybe one day we can get our GPON fibre on an SFP :)

 

 

Slightly OT, but that's been possible for a long time on Chorus on appropriate business UFB offerings.

 

 

shrub
651 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2774728 8-Sep-2021 17:18
I just had a dig through the garage and found one. As others have said yes it will do gigabit but I wouldn't. PM if you want it

