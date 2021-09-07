Hi guys,
Looking at one of these to have a play with on Gig fibre and also as a back up to my ER-X which I bought as used, if anyone has one they are looking to offload cheaply, please let me know.
I have no idea if it would suit but I have one of the truenet routers sitting in a box. They were discussed here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=228846&singlepage=yes I think it's a mikrotik rb951g 2hnd
@dylanp They're good for anything up to around 300Mbit. They can handle Gigabit but will bog down with a few firewall rules very quickly (the Edgerouter is better here). Still though, a great router to learn with.
If the OP doesn't want it and you don't want it just let me know and I'll gladly take it off your hands.
Thanks for the offer Dylan.
However I haven't got much space in my comms cabinet to fit any router bigger than an ER-X, which is why i am looking at RB750GR3 specifically since it's similar size to ER-X.
Cool, no worries.
I'll send you a message Michael.
RB760iGS (hEX S) is the same from factor and performance if one of those came up.
Maybe one day we can get our GPON fibre on an SFP :)
Slightly OT, but that's been possible for a long time on Chorus on appropriate business UFB offerings.