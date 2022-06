mattwnz: Why not try to pick up an iphone SE 1st gen. They go for quite low amounts, whereas the ipod 7th gen is still the current gen ipod and pricey, and it isn't as good apart the A10 chip vs the A9. Both get ios15

Have thought about this but I would assume that the battery of an old iPhone will be useless vs a one or two year old iPod.Also looking for a cheap iPod as I'm sure someone will have one that they just don't use anymore.I do think it ridiculous that Apple still charges over $300 for an iPod.