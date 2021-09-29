mokoshakalaka

Apple Macbook Pro 15" 2017 for sale. The keyboard and battery were replaced by Ubertec in August so the battery has only 4 cycles as of this post.

Selling this now as work has issued me with a work laptop so this one is not needed.

Looking for around $2400, Auckland. Pickup preferred, i'd rather not post such an expensive item but can at buyers risk/expense (I should still have the original box though).

CPU: Core i7 2.9 GHz

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Radeon pro 560 4GB + Intel HD Graphics 630 1536MB

HDD: 512 GB SSD

Battery Cycle count: 4

Comes with the original charger/cable

Running Catalina currently but can upgrade to Big Sur if required.

All the ports work fine, the screen is perfect, no scratches. There are are few tiny dings on the exterior and a scratch by the apple logo (see Photos)

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bwt17ntnf19d336/AACR6NeDN72lgtelO2TDhtEma?dl=0