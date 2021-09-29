Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple Macbook Pro 15" 2017
mokoshakalaka

#289783 29-Sep-2021 02:16
Apple Macbook Pro 15" 2017 for sale. The keyboard and battery were replaced by Ubertec in August so the battery has only 4 cycles as of this post.

 

Selling this now as work has issued me with a work laptop so this one is not needed.

 

Looking for around $2400, Auckland. Pickup preferred, i'd rather not post such an expensive item but can at buyers risk/expense (I should still have the original box though).

 

CPU: Core i7 2.9 GHz
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Radeon pro 560 4GB + Intel HD Graphics 630 1536MB
HDD: 512 GB SSD
Battery Cycle count: 4
Comes with the original charger/cable
Running Catalina currently but can upgrade to Big Sur if required.

 

All the ports work fine, the screen is perfect, no scratches. There are are few tiny dings on the exterior and a scratch by the apple logo (see Photos)

 

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bwt17ntnf19d336/AACR6NeDN72lgtelO2TDhtEma?dl=0

mokoshakalaka

  #2789839 5-Oct-2021 13:56
Still available, price drop to $2250, offers welcome

