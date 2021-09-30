Mrcutiepatootie

Anyone have one of these lying around they no longer need?
I have one that may be for sale (need to check no-one else needs it in the household).
Battery isn't the best, and does need a boost during the day. Still interested?
I just want one that has touchID working and minimal LCD discoloration. Let me know your specs and price.
You can pick them up cheaply on trademe these days too. They are good little phones and still very responsive.