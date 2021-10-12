Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lemonwedges808

53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#289959 12-Oct-2021 09:21
Send private message

Google Pixel 5 for sale

 

It is in near new condition, only selling as I prefer iOS and have already gone back to my iPhone.

 

Purchased from Mighty Ape in Mid June this year, still under warranty until next June.

 

Works well and in pretty much new condition, has had glass screen protector and case on the whole time I have owned it. Battery life is really good, I would usually end the day with around 40-50% remaining.

 

 

 

Includes:

 

     

  • Google Pixel 5 (128GB Storage)
  • Bellroy Leather Case in Orange
  • 2 x Spigen Glass Screen Protectors (One applied, one in packaging)
  • 18W Charger, USB-C to USB-C Cable, USB-C to Female USB-A Adapter for data transfer from previous device (These 3 accessories are unused as I already had some)

 

 

Looking for around $900, can organise shipping if necessary.

 

Pictures here

 

 

Huntakillaz
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2794053 12-Oct-2021 15:59
Send private message

is it 5G or 4G?

 

 

 

 

 

nvm its 5G

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/google_pixel_5-10386.php

lemonwedges808

53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2794055 12-Oct-2021 16:05
Send private message

Hey, it's 5G capable but doesn't work with 5G in NZ as far as I know. I've only ever seen LTE/4G in central Auckland.

 

 

 

More info here:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=280371

 

 

lemonwedges808

53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2794508 13-Oct-2021 14:47
Send private message

SOLD

