lemonwedges808

Google Pixel 5 for sale

It is in near new condition, only selling as I prefer iOS and have already gone back to my iPhone.

Purchased from Mighty Ape in Mid June this year, still under warranty until next June.

Works well and in pretty much new condition, has had glass screen protector and case on the whole time I have owned it. Battery life is really good, I would usually end the day with around 40-50% remaining.

Includes:

Google Pixel 5 (128GB Storage)

Bellroy Leather Case in Orange

2 x Spigen Glass Screen Protectors (One applied, one in packaging)

18W Charger, USB-C to USB-C Cable, USB-C to Female USB-A Adapter for data transfer from previous device (These 3 accessories are unused as I already had some)

Looking for around $900, can organise shipping if necessary.

Pictures here