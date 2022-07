Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G SM-G998B 256GB Black 12GB RAM with black Spigen case.

Purchased via Vodafone NZ for $2199 in July although RRP now seems to be $1799

Was looking to switch from Apple, used for about 2 weeks but had an issue with a work app so back to Apple. Still has original screen protector on it so in as new condition.

Pickup Mairangi Bay (subject to Covid levels) or courier at your cost.

$1400