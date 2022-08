Just seeing if anyone can help and has a "Spare" Smart Mesh that they may have no use of anymore? My Partners friend has a Spark Smart Modem but her Mums having Wifi issues at the other end of the house(2 level). So she has been missing out on all those Multi season shows on Netflix etc lol. Been looking at Trademe and even Facebook Marketplace(do those people even reply to messages?)to no Avail. Any help would be appreciated.

Cheers.