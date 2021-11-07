Wanted: E12 CES Bulb 230V 7-15W for my fridge any type - LED or conventional.

None of dozens outlets I know in Auckland sells them.

Ordered from AliExpress, they sent me wrong size after 3 months waiting. I now have 4 X E10 LED which I do not need.

Tried ordering from Black Diamond in NZ (Mitsubishi spare parts distributor) - their site was hacked, ended up blocking and replacing my credit card. They are in denial of their system being hacked.

Ordering from AliExpress again seems like waste of time.

Just trying luck here.



