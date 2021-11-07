Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: E12 CES Bulb 230V 7-15W
RUKI

1342 posts

Uber Geek


#290383 7-Nov-2021 23:51
Send private message

Wanted: E12 CES Bulb 230V 7-15W for my fridge any type - LED or conventional.
None of dozens outlets I know in Auckland sells them.
Ordered from AliExpress, they sent me wrong size after 3 months waiting. I now have 4 X E10 LED which I do not need.
Tried ordering from Black Diamond in NZ (Mitsubishi spare parts distributor) - their site was hacked, ended up blocking and replacing my credit card. They are in denial of their system being hacked.
Ordering from AliExpress again seems like waste of time.
Just trying luck here.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

Create new topic
robjg63
3494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2809157 8-Nov-2021 08:31
Send private message

Is this the one:

 

 

 

https://axial.co.nz/product/kie402360-fridge-bulb/

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
kiwiharry
867 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2809186 8-Nov-2021 09:37
Send private message

Or this one. Says it's "In Stock"

 

https://abappliances.co.nz/shop/fridge-lamp-bulb/

 

 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

robjg63
3494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2809207 8-Nov-2021 10:28
Send private message

If it is that part number 

 

KIE402360 

 

Then that makes it a lot easier to search for. In google "KIE402360 site:nz" brings up a a couple of other results:

 

https://www.homeappliancesonline.co.nz/shop/Home+Appliances+Spare+Parts/Spare+Parts+by+Brand/Mitsubishi+Electric+Appliance+Parts/Mitsubishi+Fridge+Freezer+Parts/Mitsubishi+Fridge+Freezer+LAMP+MR-560M+MR-560P+MR-560U+MR-560X+MR-CU375P+MR-CU415P+MR-CU375S+MR-CU415S+MR-CU375T+MR-CU415TMR-CU375U+MR-CU415U+MR-CU375X+MR-CU415X+MR-255J%3Fsku=02962.html

 

https://www.appliancespares.nz/collections/frontpage/products/mitsubishi-electric-fridge-freezer-replacement-light-bulb-mr-series-kie402360

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



RUKI

1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2854712 21-Jan-2022 17:10
Send private message

Reporting back:
Incandescent bulb was not desirable option.
LED one arrived in 2 months and 10 days from AliExpress. $3 happy




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 