HPE ProLiant Microserver Gen8



Intel Pentium G2020T (2.5 GHz/2-core/3MB/35 W) processor



4 GB (1 x 4GB) PC3L-12800E Dual Data Rate (DDR3) UDIMM



Includes 3x 3TB WD Red WD30ERFX NAS SATA drives.



I’m not sure how the drives have been configured but they present in Windows as a 150GB system partition and an 8TB data partition.



I have done a full wipe and clean (legit) install of Windows 10 Professional, though you can run whatever OS you want on it.



It has the HP iLO4 management software, I’ve not touched this at all so it’s not factory reset, but I can provide the password to access the web interface if required.



https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=emr_na-c03793258



I don’t really know what this is worth, including the drives I’d like to think $500, but I’m happy to take reasonable offers via PM that have some associated logic.



If I’d be better off selling the drives separately then I’d consider that also.



Pickup only in Christchurch