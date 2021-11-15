Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: New Dynabook Tecra A40
1024kb

975 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#290500 15-Nov-2021 17:50
Send private message

The return of Toshiba brand, uhmm, except without the Toshiba brand.

A new, unused Dynabook Tecra A40G, details [url=https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKTOS40807I/Toshiba-Dynabook-Tecra-A40-Edu-Laptop-14-HD-Intel}here.[/url] (This model has an upgraded Windows 10 Home install, not the Windows 10 Education version)

It's is a relatively low-end laptop, albeit a well-built one. Dirty old Celeron processor, 4GB RAM (upgradeable) & 128GB NVMe (also upgradeable) means it's best for school (ChromeOS compatible) or similar non-intensive work. Comes with a new carry bag too.

PB Tech retail $591, GZ sale price $300 + courier.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic

gzt

gzt
13744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813503 15-Nov-2021 20:12
Send private message

Celerons are relatively capable these days. That's a bargain. Is there an out of the box process for installing ChromeOS on these?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
1024kb

975 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2813508 15-Nov-2021 20:24
Send private message

Google bought Neverware 11 months ago. Neverware's Cloudready OS is ChromeOS for non-native ChromeOS devices. This model Dynabook Tecra is certified supported all the way through to 2030.

Details & guide here.

*Also, have my BB Code brackets sorted this time!




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

1024kb

975 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2814894 17-Nov-2021 21:18
Send private message

Sold now, thank you Geekzone.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 