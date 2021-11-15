The return of Toshiba brand, uhmm, except without the Toshiba brand.



A new, unused Dynabook Tecra A40G, details [url=https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKTOS40807I/Toshiba-Dynabook-Tecra-A40-Edu-Laptop-14-HD-Intel}here.[/url] (This model has an upgraded Windows 10 Home install, not the Windows 10 Education version)



It's is a relatively low-end laptop, albeit a well-built one. Dirty old Celeron processor, 4GB RAM (upgradeable) & 128GB NVMe (also upgradeable) means it's best for school (ChromeOS compatible) or similar non-intensive work. Comes with a new carry bag too.



PB Tech retail $591, GZ sale price $300 + courier.



