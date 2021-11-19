Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: 4x IGNITENET SP-W2-AC1200 Spark Indoor/Outdoor Access Points
michaelmurfy

#290561 19-Nov-2021 18:07
I ended up with a number of these due to an apparent pricing error at PBTech. They're pretty good access points with free cloud management or can be managed locally without the need of cloud.

 

More information: https://www.ignitenet.com/downloads/datasheets/Spark_AC1200_Wave2_datasheet.pdf

 

They come with a 12v power supply but can be powered by PoE also.

 

$60 including free shipping each or $220 total for all. I have 4 available. All, except one are totally unused (and that one used one was me playing around with it before factory resetting and boxing it up again).




michaelmurfy

  #2836696 22-Dec-2021 10:01
Bump - anyone want some decent access points for cheap?




