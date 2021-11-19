michaelmurfy

I ended up with a number of these due to an apparent pricing error at PBTech. They're pretty good access points with free cloud management or can be managed locally without the need of cloud.

More information: https://www.ignitenet.com/downloads/datasheets/Spark_AC1200_Wave2_datasheet.pdf

They come with a 12v power supply but can be powered by PoE also.

$60 including free shipping each or $220 total for all. I have 4 available. All, except one are totally unused (and that one used one was me playing around with it before factory resetting and boxing it up again).