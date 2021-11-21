Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various bits and bobs PS5 Galaxy Fold 3
benokobi

875 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#290581 21-Nov-2021 14:23
Send private message

Thought I'd clear out some stuff I've had sitting around unused all near mint condition can add photos if interested.

3x Google Wifi router GA00595-AU RRP $299ea All three $350 1x $175

Airpods Max - Space Grey still have original box - $600

PS5 Digital edition - $600

LG rear Surround Sound pair SPK8-S suitable for SK10Y, SK9Y, SKC9, SK8Y, SK6Y, SKM6Y or SK5Y soundbars - $100

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46MM few Knicks and scratches but nothing noticeable in use. $400

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black 256GB Basically mint condition no discernible marks on foldable screen and a couple small scratches on front gorilla Glass. $2000

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2816613 21-Nov-2021 14:57
Send private message

Keen on the Google wifi stuff, will DM.

Mrcutiepatootie
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2816690 21-Nov-2021 16:01
Send private message

Sent you PM for PS5

benokobi

875 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2816785 21-Nov-2021 21:20
Send private message

Google Wifis sold



benokobi

875 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2818665 24-Nov-2021 17:28
Send private message

Will do fold and watch for $2000

yumcimil
151 posts

Master Geek


  #2853809 19-Jan-2022 20:56
Send private message

Did you ever sell the fold?

benokobi

875 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2853812 19-Jan-2022 21:41
Send private message

yumcimil:

Did you ever sell the fold?



Yep sorry forgot to update.

Only item left is the Airpods Max

benokobi

875 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2854455 21-Jan-2022 08:23
Send private message

AirPods Max $450 used twice



ringbearer
70 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2854532 21-Jan-2022 11:24
Send private message

PM'ed re Airpods

benokobi

875 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2854733 21-Jan-2022 18:36
Send private message

All sold cheers

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42

Norton Utilities Ultimate Review
Posted 26-Apr-2022 18:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 