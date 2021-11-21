Thought I'd clear out some stuff I've had sitting around unused all near mint condition can add photos if interested.



3x Google Wifi router GA00595-AU RRP $299ea All three $350 1x $175



Airpods Max - Space Grey still have original box - $600



PS5 Digital edition - $600



LG rear Surround Sound pair SPK8-S suitable for SK10Y, SK9Y, SKC9, SK8Y, SK6Y, SKM6Y or SK5Y soundbars - $100



Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46MM few Knicks and scratches but nothing noticeable in use. $400



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black 256GB Basically mint condition no discernible marks on foldable screen and a couple small scratches on front gorilla Glass. $2000