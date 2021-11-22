Hey team, got another bunch of older ex-lease notebooks to move along - expect normal wear and tear but no serious cracks, marks on the screen etc.
HP Probook 430 G1 - i3 / 8GB / 128GB SSD - okay batteries $150
Lenovo Thinkpad T530 - i5-2520M / 8GB / 500GB HDD - poor batteries $100
Dell E6420 - i5-2520M / 8GB / 256GB SSD - 1600 x 900 Display - Poor battery $100
Dell E7470 - i5-6200U / 8GB / 256GB SSD - 1920x1080 Display - Good Battery (Hard drive failed diagnostics tests & keyboard has issue with missed / doubled up key strokes) $200
Pickup north Hamilton or shipping normally $15-20
Thanks all