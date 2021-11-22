Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Old Laptops
Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290602 22-Nov-2021 14:31
Hey team, got another bunch of older ex-lease notebooks to move along - expect normal wear and tear but no serious cracks, marks on the screen etc.

 

 

 

HP Probook 430 G1 - i3 / 8GB / 128GB SSD - okay batteries $150

 

Lenovo Thinkpad T530 - i5-2520M / 8GB / 500GB HDD - poor batteries $100

 

Dell E6420 - i5-2520M / 8GB / 256GB SSD - 1600 x 900 Display - Poor battery $100

 

Dell E7470 - i5-6200U / 8GB / 256GB SSD - 1920x1080 Display - Good Battery (Hard drive failed diagnostics tests & keyboard has issue with missed / doubled up key strokes) $200

 

 

 

Pickup north Hamilton or shipping normally $15-20

 

 

 

Thanks all

 

 

wratterus
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817163 22-Nov-2021 15:17
Hi, do you have the service tag handy for the E7470? Could be keen to buy that. 

Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817172 22-Nov-2021 15:26
wratterus:

 

Hi, do you have the service tag handy for the E7470? Could be keen to buy that. 

 

 

 

 

C610S72

wratterus
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817178 22-Nov-2021 15:36
Thanks, keen to grab that, will PM you in a minute. 



wratterus
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817813 23-Nov-2021 15:19
Just checking you received PM OK? 😀

Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817816 23-Nov-2021 15:22
Sorry yes just been busy today - I sort a box and an invoice etc this evening and come back to you

Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819081 25-Nov-2021 12:32
Dell E7470 gone to wratterus :)

