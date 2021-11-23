Just upgraded my setup and so the old one needs to go!
What's for sale:
- 2 x AOC CQ27G2 27" Curved displays
- 1 x Desk-mounted monitor stand (almost identical to this)
Condition:
- Monitors are in good condition, all pixels work, just like new. One of the monitors has a light scratch on the back. Panels are smooth with no scratches/dents/etc.
- Monitor stand is good except for the cable holders which I glued on because they kept falling out
- Bought them mid last year (2020) from PB Tech
Shipping:
- Original boxes for both monitors
- Will come with all the cables I got with them
- I'll need to find a new box for the stand, and it'll come with as much of the original stuff as I could find
- The monitor stand will definitely have everything you need to clamp it to the desk
Asking Price:
- Looking for about $850
- I'll cover shipping costs