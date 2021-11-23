Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSold: 2 x 27" Curved Monitors (QHD) with desk mount
chriiiish

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#290617 23-Nov-2021 13:19
Send private message

Just upgraded my setup and so the old one needs to go!


Monitors in-situ


What's for sale:



Condition:



  • Monitors are in good condition, all pixels work, just like new. One of the monitors has a light scratch on the back. Panels are smooth with no scratches/dents/etc.

  • Monitor stand is good except for the cable holders which I glued on because they kept falling out

  • Bought them mid last year (2020) from PB Tech


Shipping:



  • Original boxes for both monitors

  • Will come with all the cables I got with them

  • I'll need to find a new box for the stand, and it'll come with as much of the original stuff as I could find

  • The monitor stand will definitely have everything you need to clamp it to the desk


Asking Price:



  • Looking for about $850

  • I'll cover shipping costs

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
chriiiish

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2822268 1-Dec-2021 08:50
Send private message

Just noticed a couple of other light scratches when cleaning the monitors today.

 

Price drop for GZ members: $725 and I'll cover shipping :)

Rmani
181 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822365 1-Dec-2021 11:19
Send private message

Hey, sorry to sidetrack. Noticed the automatic standing desk, where did you buy and how much it costed? Looking to buy one.

chriiiish

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2822405 1-Dec-2021 12:13
Send private message

About $500 for warehouse stationary. This chap here: https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2749337.html



concordnz
295 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2822707 1-Dec-2021 19:16
Send private message

I'm interested in screens,
Pm sent

P. S. What did you upgrade too, just outta interest. :)

Rmani
181 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822738 1-Dec-2021 20:28
Send private message

chriiiish: About $500 for warehouse stationary. This chap here: https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2749337.html

 

Thanks :)

chriiiish

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2823900 3-Dec-2021 16:33
Send private message

Sold.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 