Has been well looked after, no cosmetic or other faults

Comes with everything included in the original packaging except the game: Controller, charging cable, HDMI cable and power cable

I also have the box and manuals.

Selling as I'm planning on getting a PS5/Xbox series X so no longer require a 2nd console.

Looking for $400

Pick up location - Auckland, can arrange shipping at buyers expense.

This is the steel grey edition. Picture: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/ps4-batman-arkham-knight-limited-edition-console-bundle/23009822/images