Got another bunch of these to move along. Ex-business machines - business changing from Surface to normal notebooks.
Pickup North Hamilton or shipping normally $15-20
Also have a bunch of the Surface Docking Stations Model 1664 - $25ea
- $500.00 Surface Pro 5th Gen i7-7660U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 172 Cycles - 3 Bright spots on display, some scratches / marks on the rear case, alcantara keyboard dirty on bottom and wrist rests
- $425.00 Surface Pro 5th Gen i5-7300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 298 Cycles - Scratches and marks on back - teal type cover is dirty and has some wear around the edges
- $450.00 Surface Pro 5th Gen i5-7300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 155 Cycles - Minimal scratches on back - black type cover dirty and worn in the corners
- $450.00 Surface Pro 4th Gen i5-6300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 28 Cycles - Minimal scratches on back - some marks on the type cover but tidy overall
- $425.00 Surface Pro 4th Gen i5-6300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 75 Cycles - Scratches and marks on back - some marks on type cover but tidy overall
- $400.00 Surface Pro 4th Gen i5-6300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 145 Cycles - Sticker marks and scratches on the back. Navy keyboard is a bit dirty around the wrist rests