Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Surface Pro 4/5's
Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290650 25-Nov-2021 12:34
Send private message

Got another bunch of these to move along. Ex-business machines - business changing from Surface to normal notebooks.

 

Pickup North Hamilton or shipping normally $15-20

 

 

 

Also have a bunch of the Surface Docking Stations Model 1664 - $25ea

 

  • $500.00 Surface Pro 5th Gen i7-7660U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 172 Cycles - 3 Bright spots on display, some scratches / marks on the rear case, alcantara keyboard dirty on bottom and wrist rests
  • $425.00 Surface Pro 5th Gen i5-7300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 298 Cycles - Scratches and marks on back - teal type cover is dirty and has some wear around the edges
  • $450.00 Surface Pro 5th Gen i5-7300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 155 Cycles - Minimal scratches on back - black type cover dirty and worn in the corners
  • $450.00 Surface Pro 4th Gen i5-6300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery   28 Cycles - Minimal scratches on back - some marks on the type cover but tidy overall
  • $425.00 Surface Pro 4th Gen i5-6300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery   75 Cycles - Scratches and marks on back - some marks on type cover but tidy overall
  • $400.00 Surface Pro 4th Gen i5-6300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 145 Cycles - Sticker marks and scratches on the back. Navy keyboard is a bit dirty around the wrist rests

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
coffeebaron
5918 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819136 25-Nov-2021 12:43
Send private message

I'd be keen for one of these. Probably the 5th Gen $450. Will PM tonight.
Thanks




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

driller2000
898 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819162 25-Nov-2021 13:12
Send private message

Hello - yep keen on this one please: 

 

  • $450.00 Surface Pro 5th Gen i5-7300U / 8GB / 256GB Battery 155 Cycles - Minimal scratches on back - black type cover dirty and worn in the corners

mdf

mdf
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819195 25-Nov-2021 14:36
Send private message

Would be keen on a couple of docks if you're happy partitioning them out separately?



olivernz
295 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819233 25-Nov-2021 16:08
Send private message

PM Sent i7 5th gen

Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819341 25-Nov-2021 19:24
Send private message

mdf: Would be keen on a couple of docks if you're happy partitioning them out separately?

 

 

 

Yup all good - flick me a PM if you're keen.

gnfb
2147 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819826 26-Nov-2021 14:37
Send private message

get message re dock?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

semigeek
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819830 26-Nov-2021 14:52
Send private message

Would you happen to have a spare Surface Pro 4 power supply and if so, how much? 



Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819863 26-Nov-2021 15:24
Send private message

semigeek:

Would you happen to have a spare Surface Pro 4 power supply and if so, how much? 



Sorry I don’t have any spares

Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2820575 28-Nov-2021 14:06
Send private message

All docks and Surface 1 & 3 are gone.

Will do $50 less for any of the Pro 4 models

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 