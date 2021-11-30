waikariboy

I have an old iPhone 8 with front screen damage. Have added images, other than that I there is no other issues
Asking price $100 and free shipping in NZ.
I have an old iPhone 8 with front screen damage. Have added images, other than that I there is no other issues
Asking price $100 and free shipping in NZ.
Balm its gone!
Hey there, do you know what the battery health is? Also no icloud lock?
No iCloud lock and when looking at device it says Battery Health is 97%.
Balm its gone!
bump. Drop to 80$
Balm its gone!
pending
Balm its gone!
sold
Balm its gone!