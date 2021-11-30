Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#290728 30-Nov-2021 17:02
Send private message

I have an old iPhone 8 with front screen damage. Have added images, other than that I there is no other issues

 

https://ibb.co/p4vsHNv

 

https://ibb.co/NLXw2qz

 

https://ibb.co/7XnFzB1

 

 

 

Asking price $100 and free shipping in NZ.




Balm its gone!

lemonwedges808
50 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2823757 3-Dec-2021 13:26
Send private message

Hey there, do you know what the battery health is? Also no icloud lock?

waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2823890 3-Dec-2021 16:08
Send private message

No iCloud lock and when looking at device it says Battery Health is 97%. 




Balm its gone!

waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2828714 8-Dec-2021 14:34
Send private message

bump. Drop to 80$




Balm its gone!



waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2830516 11-Dec-2021 21:25
Send private message

pending




Balm its gone!

waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2831756 13-Dec-2021 20:34
Send private message

sold




Balm its gone!

