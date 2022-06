Got a couple of HBA's here - were used in my Unraid server until I downsized a little while back.

$30ea - pickup Pukete Hamilton or shipping $5

Also have a few different breakout cables if anyone need those also -

8087 - 4x SaS $10

8088 - 4x SAS $10

8087 - 8087 $5

8644 - 8088 $5

HP G7 2.5" Caddy - $5 or 3 for $10