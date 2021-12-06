Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
alsta






#290807 6-Dec-2021 19:47


As iPads go - this is the bees knees. This is no original iPad Air, this isn't a slightly embarrassed to still be update-able iPad Air 2.

 

This is iPad Air 4. The epitome of iPad Air....[assumes Jonny Ive accent] "The perfect intersection of glass, aluminium, technology and love"

 

 

 

Nestled in its Logitech Folio TrackPad case since day 1. Caressed with the nib of an Apple Pencil 2 (included) which settles gently into its laser machined magnetic bed.

 

RRP for all this - $1876.95 (such a specific number...)

 

iPad Air 4 has the A14 chip with its neural engine -  an adorable silicon brain, waiting at your beck and call.

 

"Hey Siri, help me create the GREATEST SCHOOL PROJECT/WORK ASSIGNMENT/MOVIE FOR MY GRANDPARENTS EVER"

 

 

 

But wait, there's more.

 

 

 

The included Logitech Keyboard Folio case has all the keys you need, vowels, constanants, numbers, that weird ^ symbol that no one uses apart from if you're doing French....

 

OH I ALMOST FORGOT. This iPad will translate stuff. With its neural engine. PERFECT FOR FRENCH.

 

 

 

The Logitech keyboard folio has one of those new fangled track pad thingees. So, yes, thats right people. YOU GET A MOUSE CURSOR AND YOU GET A MOUSE CURSOR AND YOU GET A MOUSE CURSOR. EVERYBODY GETS A MOUSE CURSOR!!!!!

 

The pencil. What can I say about the pencil? Its pencil shaped. It charges on its magnetic bed. It draws on the iPad's glass JUST LIKE AS IF IT WAS PAPER #blownmindemoji

 

And last, but not least. This marvel of modern silicon technology, birthed straight from the spirit of Steve, the inspiration of Jonny and the logistics mastery of Tim has not 1, but 2 Full. Years. Of. Apple. Care. Plus.

 

 

 

Drop the iPad....a mere pittance to replace the screen.

 

Dent the iPad.....an utter trifling to sort the case

 

Scratch the iPad.....you're quite clumsy and at this point maybe you should be looking at a Chromebook instead....

 

 

 

You want? - you can have, $1400 with free shipping. 

 

 

 

P.S. The pencil is engraved. The current young owner is well known for his forgetfulness, so the Pencil has his name and initials engraved on it in case it was ever lost. Ideally, your name is also Jesse.

 

 

 

*does not effect function

 

**adds character….it’s like the Pencil is actually called Jesse.

 

 

 

 

 




Twitter : @twocolddogs

Eva888






  #2825293 6-Dec-2021 21:09


Had me smiling. Here’s hoping Jesse inherits your humour and selling skills.

iamsammajor





  #2825496 7-Dec-2021 08:17


is it 64gb one?

alsta






  #2825503 7-Dec-2021 08:33


Nope. He went big. 256GB




Twitter : @twocolddogs



Geektastic







  #2825735 7-Dec-2021 12:34


What's he done to deserve losing it?!





alsta






  #2825736 7-Dec-2021 12:38


Nothing, he’s saving up and wants to get a MacBook :-)




Twitter : @twocolddogs

alsta






  #2829446 9-Dec-2021 12:59


Just a heads up, I’m going to pop this up on Trademe tomorrow.- will consider offers here over $1250

Cheers




Twitter : @twocolddogs

ren1316






  #2829545 9-Dec-2021 15:28


PM sent



alsta






  #2829831 10-Dec-2021 10:43


SOLD 




Twitter : @twocolddogs

