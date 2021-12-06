I have a few exlease Dell laptops to move on
All in good nick, nothing cracked, no worn keys etc and have chargers
There's also a few docks available
All have 1920x1080 screens
Dell E5550 - i5, 16Gb, 250GB SSD
Dell E5570 - i5, 16Gb, 250GB SSD x2
Dell E7470 - i5, 16Gb, 256Gb SSD x5
Dell E7450 - i5, 16Gb, 256Gb SSD
Dell E5470 - i5, 16Gb, 180Gb SSD x2
Dell E5470 - i5, 16Gb, 240Gb SSD
Dell E7270 - i5, 16Gb, 256Gb SSD
Thinking around $400 each incl shipping
Open to offers for 2 or more
Located in Hamilton
PM me if interested