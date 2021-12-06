I have a few exlease Dell laptops to move on

All in good nick, nothing cracked, no worn keys etc and have chargers

There's also a few docks available

All have 1920x1080 screens

Dell E5550 - i5, 16Gb, 250GB SSD

Dell E5570 - i5, 16Gb, 250GB SSD x2

Dell E7470 - i5, 16Gb, 256Gb SSD x5

Dell E7450 - i5, 16Gb, 256Gb SSD

Dell E5470 - i5, 16Gb, 180Gb SSD x2

Dell E5470 - i5, 16Gb, 240Gb SSD

Dell E7270 - i5, 16Gb, 256Gb SSD





Thinking around $400 each incl shipping

Open to offers for 2 or more

Located in Hamilton

PM me if interested