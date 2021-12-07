Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

#290818 7-Dec-2021 12:30
I'm finding myself playing the Sims 4 quite a bit, but using the work laptop......  since I dont have a desktop anymore, Im looking for one again to free up the work laptop for what its meant for :D

 

I'll tempt fate, and ask for something cheap cheap, early i3/i5 would be great with at least 4GB and a board. Don't need anything else.

 

Anyone got something kicking around they want to rehome for a box of Tiger beer or something ?

 

Or swap for something from my TM listings ? (Within reason) :)  https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/search?member_listing=90517

 

TIA




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2825856 7-Dec-2021 14:56
And looks like I'll be looking for a basic video card as well.... 1GB one I had appears to have died :(

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2831169 13-Dec-2021 08:44
Noone ? Can offer some cash into the deal as well ;)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2831186 13-Dec-2021 09:07
What city you located? Auckland?
Do you have an existing case you can throw components in?



  #2831199 13-Dec-2021 09:17
Yup, Auckland and yeah, got existing case. Literally just after components to put into it :D 

 

I'm not looking for a powerhouse, as mentioned an early i3/i5 CPU would prob be fine, just need something to run Sims 4 (I know, I know....) and for me to use for my own use rather than the work laptop. 

 

I'd rummage through works stores but 95% of the gear is basic HP stuff so usually ends up needing custom PSU's, limited RAM etc.

 

I was given a 256MB 6600GT video card in the weekend, which is working with the old Core 2 Quad I've got, but obviously not exactly an exciting machine and limited RAM ;)




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2831508 13-Dec-2021 15:19
Thanks to those who contacted me, now up and running on a i5 6500 for a LOT cheaper than what TM wouldve offered ;)

 

A couple of basic video cards (Nvidia 550+'s) would be great but not urgent ;)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2831638 13-Dec-2021 17:34
I’ve got 2x gtx570 classifieds laying around. Pm me if interested :)

  #2831865 14-Dec-2021 08:58
Are you against AMD?
I've got a dozen 1gb-3gb AMD cards sitting in a box, you are welcome to rummage through, if you are interested.



  #2831885 14-Dec-2021 09:58
dt: I’ve got 2x gtx570 classifieds laying around. Pm me if interested :)

 

Are these the "dang my case is too short" style ones ? :)

 

Also what power connectors do they need ?

 

Ta

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2831886 14-Dec-2021 09:59
concordnz: Are you against AMD?
I've got a dozen 1gb-3gb AMD cards sitting in a box, you are welcome to rummage through, if you are interested.

 

Nope, not against AMD :)

 

How do I perform the said rummage ? :D 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2831984 14-Dec-2021 11:33
There is both short & long ones,
If you are double vaxed I'm sure we can tee up an er... Date.

I'll pm ya.

  #2832325 14-Dec-2021 18:56
xpd:

 

dt: I’ve got 2x gtx570 classifieds laying around. Pm me if interested :)

 

Are these the "dang my case is too short" style ones ? :)

 

Also what power connectors do they need ?

 

Ta

 

 

 

 

 

 

haha nah this was a bit before the days of stupidly sized cards

 

https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=77a1bcd1-a8a0-4eb5-bfe2-e1107a5f8b70

 

got these waaaay back in the day on the launch of bf3 😁

