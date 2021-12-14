waikariboy

I have a HP Elite X2 1013 G3 Windows tablet with keyboard, 4c/8t base speed 1.9GHZ, with 8GB memory and 250GB SSD Drive, about 3 years old. No issues, runs fine. Asking price $400 with free shipping in NZ.
Dammit, I took too long checking out the specs, I'd be interested if ArcticSilver falls through.
Amosnz:
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
pending.
Balm its gone!
gone
Balm its gone!