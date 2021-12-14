Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: HP Elite X2 1013 G3
waikariboy

736 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#291941 14-Dec-2021 20:01
I have a HP Elite X2 1013 G3 Windows tablet with keyboard, 4c/8t base speed 1.9GHZ, with 8GB memory and 250GB SSD Drive, about 3 years old. No issues, runs fine. Asking price $400 with free shipping in NZ.




Balm its gone!

ArcticSilver
714 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2832471 14-Dec-2021 20:39
Provided it’s the 8th gen intel CPU (seems to be from the specs online) and it’s in good condition I’ll take it.

I’ll PM you.

Amosnz
545 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2832473 14-Dec-2021 20:44
Dammit, I took too long checking out the specs, I'd be interested if ArcticSilver falls through.




Speedtest

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2832537 14-Dec-2021 21:26
Amosnz:

Dammit, I took too long checking out the specs, I'd be interested if ArcticSilver falls through.



Not to take away from the thread but you will find the 1012 G2 on TradeMe a lot and they're fantastic devices. Dare I say better than the surface it competes against. Try your luck there :) I own a 1012 G2 and I enjoy mine a lot. I imagine that the lucky buyer here will enjoy the 1013 g3 just as well!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



waikariboy

736 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2832544 14-Dec-2021 21:41
pending.




Balm its gone!

waikariboy

736 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2832905 15-Dec-2021 15:34
gone




Balm its gone!

