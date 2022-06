I cannot find my Transmitter for my Traxxas Slash 4x4 brushless which is driving me nuts, but I want to take my car away with me on holiday and am not that keen to buy a new transmitter, as the second I do, I'll find the other one.

Does someone have one they would lend me for 10 days by chance? Bit of a long shot, but thought I'd ask.

I'm in Auckland.