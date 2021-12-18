Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFTAGH - random items
Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#292988 18-Dec-2021 08:44
Send private message

I have a box of random items I no longer need.  Most are old or low value, so it's free to a good home - either pick up in Palmerston North or ship at your expense.  If these things haven't gone in the next three days, I'll take them down to the Salvation Army store,

 

1. DEX Pad for Samsung Galaxy Note 8.  No wall plug or cables.

 

 

2. Dome Glass screen protector for Samsung Galaxy Note 8.  One protector remaining.  Adhesive and UV light included.

 

 

3. 2 x cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 8

 

 

4. Amazon Fire TV.  I think this is a Gen 1.  I got it second-hand from a user here on GZ.  I think it was a US import, and comes with a US-NZ power adaptor and remote.

 

 

5. Cordless Phone.  Originally it had three handsets, but can only find one now. 

 

 

6. Mi RGB Smart Light with remote, and Mi WIFI base.  

 

 

7. Car phone holders.  One is magnetic wireless charging (no cable) and the other is a simple clip.

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
brownie112
424 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835218 18-Dec-2021 09:40
Send private message

Hi could I please grab the Mi smart light?

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835220 18-Dec-2021 09:41
Send private message

Keen on the Amazon TV unit :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2835226 18-Dec-2021 10:18
Send private message

No problems. DM me with your address for shipping send I'll work out postage, or let me know if you want to collect.



Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2836231 21-Dec-2021 10:05
Send private message

Last call!

 

@brownie112 if you want the Mi light PM me with your details.  I'm guessing shipping will be about $7 for a box with padding to ensure it's protected.

 

Anything not claimed by the end of the day will be going to the Salvation Army store.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 