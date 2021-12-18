I have a box of random items I no longer need. Most are old or low value, so it's free to a good home - either pick up in Palmerston North or ship at your expense. If these things haven't gone in the next three days, I'll take them down to the Salvation Army store,

1. DEX Pad for Samsung Galaxy Note 8. No wall plug or cables.

2. Dome Glass screen protector for Samsung Galaxy Note 8. One protector remaining. Adhesive and UV light included.

3. 2 x cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 8

4. Amazon Fire TV. I think this is a Gen 1. I got it second-hand from a user here on GZ. I think it was a US import, and comes with a US-NZ power adaptor and remote.

5. Cordless Phone. Originally it had three handsets, but can only find one now.

6. Mi RGB Smart Light with remote, and Mi WIFI base.

7. Car phone holders. One is magnetic wireless charging (no cable) and the other is a simple clip.