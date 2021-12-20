Photos of the items:

These are surplus to my needs - changed the door bell to one with a camera, and had to replace the garage door opener because it failed, and the new opener doesn't link to these remotes.

a) SadoTech Model CXR Wireless Doorbell with 1 Remote Button 2 Plugin Receivers: got these in 2016, still working fine when I replaced it a month ago. The receivers have US plug types (need adapters).

b) Garage door opener remotes - replaced the batteries on two of these in the last 6 months, all were going strong until the opener failed last week.

Pickup in Christchurch only please.