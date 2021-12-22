Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
EOI: Swap apple watch series 3 for Android watch?
sidefx

3607 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#293023 22-Dec-2021 09:35


So, my son has ended up with an apple watch series 3 as a gift (I wasn't involved in it, but suffice to say some people have more money than sense with gifts...) but he doesn't have an iphone or much in the way of apple devices, just an android tablet, so my understanding is that it's pretty much unusable.  It's been opened, charged, etc but not even setup due to needing an iphone to do this, so pretty much brand new\unused condition. 

 

 

 

Just wondering if anyone has an android compatible watch and would be interested in swapping?  Looking for something with good battery life, similar value, good condition. I'm in Auckland and only interest in in-person swap. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2836695 22-Dec-2021 10:01


Sorry can't help you directly, but happy to drop a smart comment. Sounds like that those 'some people' may want you to fork out for the iPhone, well played if that was the plan hatched by them and your son :D

 

 

 

 

