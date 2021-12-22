So, my son has ended up with an apple watch series 3 as a gift (I wasn't involved in it, but suffice to say some people have more money than sense with gifts...) but he doesn't have an iphone or much in the way of apple devices, just an android tablet, so my understanding is that it's pretty much unusable. It's been opened, charged, etc but not even setup due to needing an iphone to do this, so pretty much brand new\unused condition.

Just wondering if anyone has an android compatible watch and would be interested in swapping? Looking for something with good battery life, similar value, good condition. I'm in Auckland and only interest in in-person swap.