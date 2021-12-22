As per subject, got one brand new unopened XBOX SERIES X, Albany mall area pickup available.
$820+Postage
@YJ any more details? SSD size etc?
Where did this come from and what's the reason for sale?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
There's only one Series X SKU.
gehenna:
There's only one Series X SKU.
YJ:Handsomedan:
@YJ any more details? SSD size etc?
Where did this come from and what's the reason for sale?
See above reply, thanks
Thanks
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...