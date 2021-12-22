Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
YJ

YJ

140 posts

Master Geek


#293026 22-Dec-2021 10:34
As per subject, got one brand new unopened XBOX SERIES X, Albany mall area pickup available.
$820+Postage

Handsomedan
4667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2836786 22-Dec-2021 10:40
@YJ any more details? SSD size etc?

 

Where did this come from and what's the reason for sale? 




gehenna
7343 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836787 22-Dec-2021 10:41
There's only one Series X SKU.  

YJ

YJ

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2836802 22-Dec-2021 11:17
gehenna:

There's only one Series X SKU.  



Bought from the warehouse, kids want Nintendo oled, it’s 1TB SSD



YJ

YJ

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2836805 22-Dec-2021 11:18
Sorry about quoting the wrong thread

YJ

YJ

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2836806 22-Dec-2021 11:19
Handsomedan:

@YJ any more details? SSD size etc?


Where did this come from and what's the reason for sale? 



See above reply, thanks

Handsomedan
4667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2836814 22-Dec-2021 11:29
YJ:
Handsomedan:

 

@YJ any more details? SSD size etc?

 

 

 

Where did this come from and what's the reason for sale? 

 



See above reply, thanks

 

Thanks




YJ

YJ

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2836822 22-Dec-2021 11:46
Details please see the link
https://www.xbox.com/en-NZ/consoles/xbox-series-x



YJ

YJ

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2837109 22-Dec-2021 23:10
SOLD

