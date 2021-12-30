Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFree - Various old DDR2 + DDR3 laptop RAM
nzkc

1054 posts

Uber Geek


#293123 30-Dec-2021 17:22
Hey all,

 

Having a clear out of old + broken laptops that will go to e-cycle a place. Pulled the RAM out of them in case anyone wants/needs them:

 

  • 2 x 2GB DDR2 800 SODIMM - FREE
    Hynix HYMP125S64CP8

  • 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE
    HP MT8JSF25664HZ-1G4D1

  • 2 x 4GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - GONE (PENDING PICKUP)
    Strontium SRT4G86S1-H9H

  • 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE
    Hynix HMT325S6BFR8C-H9

Yep all free.

 

Unsure if they all work (hence the price)...they were working last time used (potentially many years ago). They'll be heading to e-cycling if not taken.

 

Ideally pickup (Stanmore Bay area of Auckland). Shipping would be at your own cost and risk! I'll take offers to pick up over delivery.

 

 

PANiCnz
870 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2840566 30-Dec-2021 17:28
I'd be keen on the 4GB DDR sticks, will send a PM.

Junta
236 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2841539 1-Jan-2022 19:49
I'm keen, and live in Gulf Harbour. Will PM you

nzkc

1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2846932 12-Jan-2022 08:00
Bumping for a last chance before they go to an e-waste site...

 

Still have:

 

  • 2 x 2GB DDR2 800 SODIMM - FREE
    Hynix HYMP125S64CP8

  • 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE
    HP MT8JSF25664HZ-1G4D1

  • 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE
    Hynix HMT325S6BFR8C-H9



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11926 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846934 12-Jan-2022 08:06
I'll grab the DDR3 stuff please - Im in Stanmore Bay as well :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

nzkc

1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2846946 12-Jan-2022 08:55
Sure thing! Sent you a DM.

