Hey all,
Having a clear out of old + broken laptops that will go to e-cycle a place. Pulled the RAM out of them in case anyone wants/needs them:
- 2 x 2GB DDR2 800 SODIMM - FREE
Hynix HYMP125S64CP8
- 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE
HP MT8JSF25664HZ-1G4D1
- 2 x 4GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - GONE (PENDING PICKUP)
Strontium SRT4G86S1-H9H
- 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE
Hynix HMT325S6BFR8C-H9
Yep all free.
Unsure if they all work (hence the price)...they were working last time used (potentially many years ago). They'll be heading to e-cycling if not taken.
Ideally pickup (Stanmore Bay area of Auckland). Shipping would be at your own cost and risk! I'll take offers to pick up over delivery.