Hey all,

Having a clear out of old + broken laptops that will go to e-cycle a place. Pulled the RAM out of them in case anyone wants/needs them:

2 x 2GB DDR2 800 SODIMM - FREE

Hynix HYMP125S64CP8 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE

HP MT8JSF25664HZ-1G4D1 2 x 4GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - GONE (PENDING PICKUP)

Strontium SRT4G86S1-H9H 2 x 2GB DDR3 1333 SODIMM - FREE

Yep all free.

Unsure if they all work (hence the price)...they were working last time used (potentially many years ago). They'll be heading to e-cycling if not taken.

Ideally pickup (Stanmore Bay area of Auckland). Shipping would be at your own cost and risk! I'll take offers to pick up over delivery.