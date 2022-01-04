Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple Pencil (Gen1), Apple Watch Series 3 & Harmony 650 Remote Control
demeter23

123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#293180 4-Jan-2022 09:38
Send private message

FS:  Apple Pencil (Gen1), Apple Watch Series 3 and Harmony 650 Remote Control

 

 

 

FS: Apple Pencil, first generation, comes boxed in excellent condition and complete with the additional tip etc.  $90.  Collection from Crofton Downs, Wellington or will post for additional $5.

 

 

 

 

 

SOLD: Apple Watch, Series 3, space grey.  Comes boxed, with 3 additional bands, and the original charger.  In great condition (couple of very minor nicks which are very hard to show in photos) and works perfectly fine.  $150.  Collection from Crofton Downs, Wellington, or will post for an additional $5. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FS: Harmony 650 All in One Remote Control.   Remote control only, no box or instructions.  Priced for quick sell.  $75.  Collection from Crofton Downs, Wellington or will post for additional $5.

 

 

 

 

Any questions, please shout.

 

Thanks

tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2843004 4-Jan-2022 11:16
Send private message

Damn, that's a nice price for the Apple watch. 

ANglEAUT
1689 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2843017 4-Jan-2022 11:33
Send private message

What display size for the Apple Watch?

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

demeter23

123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2843020 4-Jan-2022 11:39
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

What size is the armband for the Apple Watch?

 

 

 

 

Good question, should have added to the description.  The watch is 42mm.



Prudle
52 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843369 5-Jan-2022 09:31
Send private message

PM sent regarding Watch 3

demeter23

123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2843813 5-Jan-2022 15:10
Send private message

PM's responded to regarding watch and remote.  Pencil still available.  

 

Thanks all so far. 

dt

dt
1082 posts

Uber Geek


  #2843845 5-Jan-2022 16:38
Send private message

keen on the watch if it falls through. 

demeter23

123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2843856 5-Jan-2022 16:53
Send private message

Watch has now been sold, thank you Geekzone.

 

Pencil and remote control still available.

