FS: Apple Pencil (Gen1), Apple Watch Series 3 and Harmony 650 Remote Control

FS: Apple Pencil, first generation, comes boxed in excellent condition and complete with the additional tip etc. $90. Collection from Crofton Downs, Wellington or will post for additional $5.

SOLD: Apple Watch, Series 3, space grey. Comes boxed, with 3 additional bands, and the original charger. In great condition (couple of very minor nicks which are very hard to show in photos) and works perfectly fine. $150. Collection from Crofton Downs, Wellington, or will post for an additional $5.

FS: Harmony 650 All in One Remote Control. Remote control only, no box or instructions. Priced for quick sell. $75. Collection from Crofton Downs, Wellington or will post for additional $5.

Any questions, please shout.

Thanks