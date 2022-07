I don't have anything available myself, but just wanted to mention phones around that age are likely no longer be receiving security updates. May or may not matter to you, but something to be aware of. I have a Nokia 7 plus from that era (early/mid 2018) and it stopped getting updates in April 2021...

That said, it's still got decent performance. Saw a hardly used one on Trade Me for $250 when browsing the other day. If that's a bit much, there were a couple of Nokia 6.1 for around $100. The Snapdragon 630 chipset in those is still OK for average use. I'd advise you to make sure whatever you get is at least a 32GB model as the 16GB ones aren't enough any more.