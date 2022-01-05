WTB: 21"-24" monitor AKL area
Looking for a second monitor. Doesn't need to be fancy.
Hi, I have a Dell 21.5-inch available that is in excellent condition.
https://www.cnet.com/reviews/dell-sx2210-review/
Junta:
WTB: 21"-24" monitor AKL area
Looking for a second monitor. Doesn't need to be fancy.
You first, but same here!
bazzer:
Junta:
WTB: 21"-24" monitor AKL area
Looking for a second monitor. Doesn't need to be fancy.
You first, but same here!
To clarify, I am also looking for a (preferably, cheap but still OK) monitor.
bazzer:
To clarify, I am also looking for a (preferably, cheap but still OK) monitor.
Are you interested in a LG 24MP48HQ-P?