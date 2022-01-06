Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: MS Surface Book 2 laptop 13.5" 256GB i7
Torque

#293209 6-Jan-2022 11:45
Microsoft Surface Book 2 i7 8GB 256GB W10 Pro with NVIDIA GTX1050 Performance Base

 

 

 

Specifications:
Intel 8th Gen i7-8650U (8M Cache, Turbo to 4.2GHz)
8GB 1866Mhz LPDDR3 Memory
256GB PCIe Solid State Drive
13.5" PixelSense Plus (3000 x 2000 - 267 PPI) 10 point multi-touch touchscreen
Intel HD Graphics 620
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GDDR5 Dedicated Graphics
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac & Bluetooth 4.1 technology
5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
8.0MP rear-facing camera with autofocus and 1080p HD video

 

Input/Output:
2x Surface Connect Ports
2x USB Type-A (version 3.1 Gen 1)
1x USB Type-C (version 3.1 Gen 1 with USB Power Delivery revision 3.0)
1x Full-size SDXC Card Reader
1x 3.5mm Headphone Jack

 

 

 

Purchased mid-2018 from MS in the US so no warranty left. Selling due to upgrading to a more powerful laptop.

 

Comes with UAG case, MS Surface pen, MS Ice blue arc mouse, charging cable. No box.

 

Excellent physical condition (UAG case from day 1, has a Dbrand skin on the outside top and bottom). Can provide photos on request :)

 

 

 

Asking $1100 ONO. Prefer pickup in Wellington or Auckland but can negotiate shipping. (Box will be an issue))

 

 

 

Separately I also have the MS Surface Dock 2 - $250. Surplus to requirements without a Surface device.

 

 

 

 

nakedmolerat
  #2844560 6-Jan-2022 17:37
Eligible for windows 11?

bazzer
  #2844624 6-Jan-2022 19:12
nakedmolerat: Eligible for windows 11?

 

Should be.

ANglEAUT
#2844635 6-Jan-2022 19:53
nakedmolerat: Eligible for windows 11?

 

Says the person with a Win95 profile logo? 🤪




nakedmolerat
  #2844693 7-Jan-2022 01:35
bazzer:

nakedmolerat: Eligible for windows 11?


Should be.



Have you tried it? I have another surface book 2 but not eligible for win11 (settings - update)

nakedmolerat
  #2844694 7-Jan-2022 01:36
ANglEAUT:

nakedmolerat: Eligible for windows 11?


Says the person with a Win95 profile logo? 🤪



Lol, I'm still using windows 95. This is for someone else haha.

Shindig
  #2844701 7-Jan-2022 07:41
SFB2 i7 here, running Win11 very sweet. 

 

For sale if you want to start some negotiations.

 

 

 

 




Torque

  #2844735 7-Jan-2022 09:18
nakedmolerat: 

 

 

 



Have you tried it? I have another surface book 2 but not eligible for win11 (settings - update)

 

 

 

I'm heading to get on a plane but will check on Monday. Ran the Surface Diagnostic utility yesterday - no issues, no bright pixels, everything as per.



bazzer
  #2844755 7-Jan-2022 10:05
nakedmolerat:

Have you tried it? I have another surface book 2 but not eligible for win11 (settings - update)

 

If you check the link, only i5-8350U or i7-8650U models are compatible, is the other one a i5-7300U? I think you can still install it if you're really keen.

