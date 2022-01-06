Ok, so let me explain the subject of this forum topic.
I bought this 500GB SSD to upgrade the original in my daughter's Surface Pro 4: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDKIN22500/Kingston-KC2500-500GB-M2-NVMe-Gen-3-X-4-Internal-S
Problem being that I opened the packaging and tried to fit it before realising that the Surface will only take a single-sided M.2 board, and this one is too fat.
I could go with cap in hand back to PBTech, but I don't think they'll offer a full refund, so I thought I'd ask here: does anyone have a similar spec drive (*single sided*) that they'd be willing to swap, maybe plus a small cash difference either way?
Alternatively if I could co-ordinate the sale of this unit and purchase of a correctly sized one with similar specs here, that works too.
It's literally brand new, never used besides a rip in the packet. Price is $100ono plus shipping, pickup North Shore/Rodney.