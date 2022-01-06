Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS/WTB/Swap: ~500Gb M.2 NVMe

pih

pih

396 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293211 6-Jan-2022 13:52
Send private message

Ok, so let me explain the subject of this forum topic.

I bought this 500GB SSD to upgrade the original in my daughter's Surface Pro 4: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDKIN22500/Kingston-KC2500-500GB-M2-NVMe-Gen-3-X-4-Internal-S

Problem being that I opened the packaging and tried to fit it before realising that the Surface will only take a single-sided M.2 board, and this one is too fat.

I could go with cap in hand back to PBTech, but I don't think they'll offer a full refund, so I thought I'd ask here: does anyone have a similar spec drive (*single sided*) that they'd be willing to swap, maybe plus a small cash difference either way?

Alternatively if I could co-ordinate the sale of this unit and purchase of a correctly sized one with similar specs here, that works too.

It's literally brand new, never used besides a rip in the packet. Price is $100ono plus shipping, pickup North Shore/Rodney.

Create new topic
hhan
111 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2844341 6-Jan-2022 14:44
Send private message

Hi,

 

 

 

I have a Samsung 980 250GB single-sided NVME ssd, https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM981250/Samsung-980-250GB-NVMe-PCIe-30-M2-SSD-Read-up-to-2

 

 

 

If you are interested in a swap please let me know.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.

pih

pih

396 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2844423 6-Jan-2022 16:05
Send private message

PM sent but looking for something faster/larger preferably, so still open to other offers.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 