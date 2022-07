Heya, we have an old macbook air (must be from 2014 or so) that uses a Magsafe 2 power adapter. The charging cable has become very frayed/split and isn't safe to use anymore. The laptop still works fine as a daily office driver after I resurrected it with windows 10 hence why we're still using it.

Does anyone have an old magsafe 2 power adapter (ideally 45w) that they're not using anymore that they would part with?

Cheers