Was gifted an LG 70UF770V TV (love it when family upgrades), but the original remote is a bit stuffed - some buttons sensitive, others need a hammer to work etc. Was given a 2nd LG "Magic" remote, but its not fully compatible with this TV and does not have all the functions on it - so I'm looking for one of the original remotes for this model.

Anyone have one they want to flog off or know where I can obtain one ? Quick Google does not give me many options without paying $100+......