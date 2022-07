Selling as it is not being used. Comes with the Apple magic mouse and keyboard. Price $550.

Don't have the original box so won't be able to courier it. Pickup in Christchurch.

Specs:

1.6Ghz dual core i5

8GB Ram

1TB HDD

Onboard graphics Intel HD 6000

It has been wiped and reset, currently has the origianl os version High Sierra.

Feel free to ask any questions.