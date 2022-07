...Just add RAM and a GPU!

😃

Seeing if anyone is interested in my post-upgrade PC gear as a set, before I break it down to parts to sell.

It comprises:

Phantek Enthoo Evolv X Tower Case in Silver Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Wifi motherboard Intel i7 9700k CPU EVGA CLC 280mm cooler EVGA 750w Gold PSU 500Gb M.2 Samsung 970 Pro HD.

It does *not* have

RAM (DDR4) or A GPU

As those are reused in my new build!

It will be collect from West Auckland and I am thinking of offers around $850?