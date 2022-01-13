iPhone 12 Pro 256GB - Gold

Purchased outright from Noel Leeming last year and will come with receipt by email.

I also bought the Apple watch Series 6 44m at the same time and is for sale on another listing.

Can combine both and sell it as package.

Phone is in good condition, battery capacity shows 88% when checked before listing.

Selling as we upgraded to 13 pro.

Looking to get 1600 for the phone and two cases.

550 for the watch and 3 brand new unused straps.

or

$2000 for both of them together.

Pick up in Flat Bush or I can ship anywhere in NZ with signed courier.

Images below.