WTB: APPLE TV 4K + APPLE TIME CAPSULE / AIRPORT EXTREME 6th GEN
harlansmart

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293324 13-Jan-2022 15:32
Hey people - as per title,

 

If you have either devoice in excellent nick to sell, flick me a line.

 

Thanks GZ'rs




 

 

harlansmart

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850408 14-Jan-2022 08:50
Sorted the Time Capsule, thank you GZ.

 

Still need ATV 4K if you have one to off load kindly flick us a PM w/details + price.

 

Cheers and apologies for the full caps title

 

🤣




 

 

premiumtouring
351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850919 14-Jan-2022 16:35
harlansmart:

 

Sorted the Time Capsule, thank you GZ.

 

Still need ATV 4K if you have one to off load kindly flick us a PM w/details + price.

 

Cheers and apologies for the full caps title

 

🤣

 

 

 

 

ATV 4K with new remote or old remote? I have both sealed in box.




harlansmart

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851178 15-Jan-2022 17:01
Thanks very much GZ/M,

 

Both requests admirably filled.

 

What an excellent forum this continually proves,

 

Thanks to both of you 2 really awesome GZ members.




 

 

